Vandals force closure of two Lockyer council facilities

Rubbish left inappropriately at the Ropeley unmanned dumping site in the Lockyer Valley. Photo: LVRC.

OUTSIDERS taking advantage of unmanned dumping sites in the Lockyer Valley have forced council to close the facilities permanently

From February 1 next year, unmanned dumping sites at Ropeley and Flagstone Creek will be closed after unprecedented amounts of litter and vandalism were left at the sites.

In a report discussed at the Lockyer Valley Regional Council meeting last week, it revealed people abusing the dumping privilege were not using the large bins provided.

Prior to transitioning to a kerbside collection and recycling program, the council had eight unmanned dumping sites across the Lockyer Valley.

In 2012, they made the call to reduce the operating numbers to three.

Councillor Janice Holstein was disappointed that actions from people living outside the Lockyer Valley were impacting locals.

“We need to understand though it’s not necessarily being abused by our residents. One in particular is being abused by people outside our region,” she said.

“Which means people in our community are paying extra for that, and I think that’s one of the reasons we are removing these, because people outside our region are abusing it.”

For the last two financial years, council has spent $83,485 on the two facilities.

Council agreed to close the Flagstone Creek and Ropeley facilities next year, and would monitor the sites for three to four months following the closure.