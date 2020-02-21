Vandalism costs rate payers $7000+ in six months

VANDALISM is an enduring source of irritation for local councils, and a constant drain on taxpayer funds, with one council having been forced to fork out over $7000 in just six months to address damages.

Since July, vandalism in the Somerset Region has cost taxpayers $7373, in response to major acts of vandalism around the region.

January 31 – The door of the male toilets at Fernvale Memorial park were damaged.

December 19 – The Fernvale skate Park skate bowl was significantly graffitied.

November 15 – A public noticeboard in Jimna was graffitied.

November 12 – Toilet walls at the Fernvale Memorial Park were graffitied.

October 28 – holes were repeatedly cut in gates and fences at the Lowood Swimming Pool over several nights.

August 21 – The bubbler at the Fernvale Memorial Park was damaged, causing a water leak.

July 30 – holes cut in the fence at the Toogoolawah Swimming Pool.

Costs were particularly high in August, September, and October, at over $1000 each month.

At a minimum, at least $400+ has been spent every month this financial year due to vandalism.

Council is continuing to take measures to address these issues, including the installation of cameras and other security at some sites, however this also comes at a cost.