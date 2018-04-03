Menu
Valley rocks out at Queen's Baton Relay festivities

SMOOTH: Pop group Justice Crew wowed the crowd at the QBR Community Celebration in Gatton on Thursday. Francis Witsenhuysen
Francis Witsenhuysen
by

LOCKYER Valley Regional Council's Kerri Beasley says there are whispers that the Gatton Queen's Baton Relay Community Celebration was the biggest QBR event across the country.

"GOLDOC have said it was the biggest event so far but they haven't confirmed it yet,” she said.

"What a great afternoon and, despite the weather, everyone is having an amazing day.

"It's really nice to see everyone enjoying themselves.”

The dreary weather didn't deter the crowd as hundreds gathered to witness the action-packed line-up of entertainment at Gatton Showgrounds last Thursday, with the event coinciding with the Queen's Baton Relay making its way through town earlier that day.

Kicking off the entertainment were local musicians Island Vibes, Daniel Mackley and No Drahma taking the stage.

The rain held out for pop group Justice Crew, who busted moves and serenaded the screaming crowd.

The rain came down just before ACCA DACCA performed, which didn't stop keen spectators singing along to the classics.

The free event boasted markets, information, food stalls and kids' rides. QBR celebrations concluded with a fireworks display.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  acca dacca gatton community celebrations gatton showgrounds justice crew qbr2018

Gatton Star

