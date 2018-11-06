Valley economy will feel flow-on of water pricing changes

WORRIED: Nathan Hayes of Hayes Farms at Brightview in a field of lucerne.

WORRIED: Nathan Hayes of Hayes Farms at Brightview in a field of lucerne. ALI KUCHEL

LOCKYER Valley irrigators are warning of the potentially disastrous flow-on effects that will come with the introduction of a new price path for local water supply schemes.

It could mean farmers will pay for water irrigation charges they may not be able to access in order for the State Government to recover costs on their under-performing assets.

Seqwater has presented to their customers the pricing principles expected to be implemented by the Queensland Competition Authority for the next four- year price path from 2021-24.

This will include the introduction of a fixed charge for the Central Lockyer Water Supply Schemes for the first time alongside the existing volumetric cost.

The fixed cost charge will accompany the expected introduction of water allocations in the Central Lockyer.

Most worryingly, water charges are expected to be split at 95 per cent fixed (part A) and 5 per cent volumetric (part B) over the life of the price path.

Atkinson Dam, Lake Clarendon and Bill Gunn Dam have all historically under-performed, with an average performance rate of 19 per cent, 11 per cent and 30 per cent respectively since their constructions.

Users of Atkinson Dam are presently paying the part A fixed charge under this pricing framework but a split of 95 per cent fixed and 5 per cent volumetric is being proposed.

Nathan Hayes is the third generation to work his family farm at Brightview.

Hayes Farms grows lucerne and grain on 500 acres and has a 500ML allocation of water a year out of Atkinson Dam.

The 29-year-old is employed full-time at the vegetable farm next door and returns to the family operation at night to work.

"There's not enough money in the budget for me to come home,” he said.

If the proposed pricing changes go ahead, it will have a huge impact.

"We're paying $22,000 now for water a year just for the allocation,” he said.

"In 2024 that could be $36,000 ... or potentially even $41,000. It's going to cost us over $40,000 just to pay the allocation cost without getting any water at all.

"You've got to find $40,000 to pay Seqwater every year and if you've got no water to grow anything, it's pretty hard. Seqwater has told me (Atkinson) is the most under-performing dam in Queensland and now it's going to be the most expensive dam in Queensland.”

An open meeting will be held on Thursday from 6pm at Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre and irrigators and businesses from across the region are urged to attend.

The purpose of the meeting is to inform the community about the situation and what needs to be done going forward.

The Lockyer Water Users Forum, working closely with the Lockyer Valley Growers group, has engaged a consultant to review the data work on a submission on behalf of the irrigators.

Growers group president Michael Sippel said if farmers were forced to drastically drop their production levels, the local economy would be hit hard.

"It's a scary scenario - I personally feel this is one of the biggest challenges we have seen across our region,” he said.

"A lot of people wouldn't have any idea this is going on. What we're lead to believe is this is just the first step. Growers from other regions need to come and support all of the growers in the Central Lockyer.

"People need to understand the flow-on effects across all categories. It's not just people walking in and buying tractors, it's people walking in and getting a hair cut.

"It has an impact across the whole valley.”