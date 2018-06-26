Business urged to back waste water plan to create 1400 jobs

MORE than 1400 jobs could be created in the region if a plan for water security gets legs, and its champions are urging local businesses to chip in now to help make their vision a reality.

The newly-formed Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative is pushing for access to the region's dams to support irrigated farming in the region.

The Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Security Scheme would see waste water at Wivenhoe Dam, and potentially from recycled water sources, pumped into the Lockyer's water sources and distributed.

The next step for the proposal is a $1.4mil business case to support the scheme, but a bid for government funding would be greatly bolstered if local businesses contributed too.

Member of the collaborative and chair of the Lockyer Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Paul Emmerson, says the project could see farming in the region double.

"There's no doubt the main employer in Somerset and Lockyer Valley is agriculture-based," he said.

"So if we want to grow this region, and keep producing the fresh quality produce that's required, we need to be able to produce (into the future)."

Mr Emmerson said only about half of the "good land" in the region is being used, but ample water could see farmers significantly increase production immediately.

Most farmers rely on groundwater for their crops - this is causing environmental damage and is not sustainable in the long term.

The vision for increased irrigation in the region is questioned by advocate for native plant farming Kemp Killerby, founder of Flora 4 Fauna.

"It's insane to be growing salad crops in a dry area," he said.

He said instead of "pumping unlimited water" to "prop up" farmers whose water use is unsustainable in this region, the focus should be on changing crops to those more suited to the local climate and rainfall, such as finger limes and other valuable, high-end bushfoods.

A draft socio-economic study in 2017 identified significant benefits of increasing water supply to the Lockyer Valley.

The study, titled Lockyer Valley Preliminary Socio-Economic Study, listed potential benefits including 1409 direct jobs, an additional $73mil in additional wages, an increased gross value of $640mil per year and a total economic impact of $1.3 to $3.2 billion a year.

"The main thing we're chasing is the entitlement to water at Wivenhoe," Mr Emmerson said.

The Wivenhoe Dam currently supplies Brisbane residents and a small amount of water to farmers near Brisbane, but could solve an impending crisis of water shortage and secure the long term future of agriculture in the Lockyer and Somerset regions, Mr Emmerson said.

The collaborative will be lobbying state and federal governments in coming months.

But Mr Emmerson said the first step is to build a business case and that's why local industry support is critical.

Residents and business owners are invited to a meeting at 5.30pm (for 6pm start) on June 27 at Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre where the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative will provide an update on its water security project and more information about the need for a business case.