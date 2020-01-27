Valley Animal lover nabs elusive Mayoral Award

HAVING made a name for himself as a wildlife carer, David Locke was presented with the Lockyer Valley Mayoral Award at the Lockyer Valley Australia Day awards ceremony.

For more than 40 years, Mr Locke has cared for and rescued injured and sick fauna and wildlife in the region.

Born and raised on a farm in England, Mr Locke said caring for animals was in his blood.

As a boy, he bottle-fed lambs and young calves as well as English wildlife like badgers, foxes and rabbits.

“When I came to Australia in the seventies, I was blown away by the iconic wildlife,” he said.

LVRC Mayor Tanya Milligan said it was tough choosing someone to receive the award.

“There is no criteria so my measuring stick is based on values I consider to be important,” Ms Milligan said.

“David has contributed tirelessly with both time and money to the environment and preservation of fauna.”

She said she decided to present Mr Locke the Mayoral Award this year for his commitment to rescuing sick and injured wildlife.

“Given the devastating impact of the fires across Australia, it was a choice close to my heart,” she said.