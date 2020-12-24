Vale Greg Steffens, ‘icon’ of Lockyer Valley community

Lockyer Valley Crime Stoppers Area Committee Vice Chairperson Greg Steffens and Chariperson Cr Janice Holstein at the stand the committee set up in preparation for National Crimestoppers Day.

THE Lockyer Valley community is mourning the loss of an “icon” after Greg Steffens passed away tragically this week at the age of 65.

Greg was a major figure in the Lockyer Valley across many decades, as owner and manager of Lockyer Valley Security Services.

He also played an integral role in community policing, having been a founding member of the Lockyer Valley Crime Stoppers Committee in the early 1990s.

Councillor Janice Holstein, Chairperson of Lockyer Valley Crime Stoppers worked closely with Greg in his position as Vice Chairperson of the committee.

She said she was still coming to terms with Greg’s passing, describing it as a “great loss” to the Lockyer Valley community.

Greg held the position for about 20 years, and was the only current member who had been there from the beginning, Cr Holstein said.

“We all cannot believe it,” Cr Holstein said.

Greg’s last public appearance was on Friday night at the Lockyer Valley Christmas Carnival, where he gathered with his family, friends and the other members of the crime stoppers committee to celebrate the festive season and the end of the year.

“We were all having a joke together on Friday night, and now we are just devastated,” Cr Holstein said. ﻿



“Greg always went out of his way to do stuff for the community and was such a brilliant person that you could always just count on him.

“He was the glue that holds our crime stoppers committee together.



“There are a lot of people across the Lockyer Valley region that loved Greg as much as we did.”

Greg won Queensland Crime Stoppers Volunteer of the Year in 2017, Cr Holsten said.

In 2018, Greg also won the Lockyer Valley Regional Council Australia Day Volunteer of the Year Award.

Mayor's Award winner Greg Steffens at the 2019 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards

He was also a recipient of the Lockyer Valley Business Awards in 2019.

“He did so much work over so many years,” Cr Holstein said.

Greg was also involved in the Liquor Industry Action Group (LIAG) involving all the hotels in the community.

Cr Holstein said Greg put in so much effort to keep the Lockyer Valley community safe.

“When you got to the general business section of our meetings, Greg always had something to bring up,” Cr Holstein said.

Greg Steffens accepted the Volunteer of the Year Award for his work with Gatton Crimestoppers at the 2018 Lockyer Valley Regional Council Australia Day Awards.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald expressed his condolences to the Steffens family and said it was a great shock and very sad news to hear of Greg’s tragic passing.

Mr McDonald said he had a long association with Greg and the crime stoppers committee during his time working as a police officer at the Gatton station and also during his time as Officer-in-Charge of Laidley.

Mr McDonald described Greg as “Mr Crime Stoppers” when it came to stuff locally.

“Greg would always go that little bit further,” Mr McDonald said.

“He was always a doer,” Mr McDonald said, adding Greg was always coming up with ideas for how to promote crime stoppers, whether it was going to the local banks, the university or local community events.

Mr McDonald said Greg was “never backward in coming forward,” and stood up for the underdog throughout his life.

Greg was a very successful businessman too Mr McDonald said, running his security company.

Gatton Police Officer-in-Charge senior sergeant Rowland Browne said “Greg was a tireless volunteer in many community groups, he was one of those people that is vital to their continuance and success”.

Sergeant Browne said Greg’s enthusiasm and dedication was vital to the continuation of many local groups and he will be irreplaceable.

“His dedication to security and safety was legendary and he will be sadly missed,” Sergeant Browne said.

Sergeant Browne offered on behalf of the Queensland Police service his condolences to Greg’s family.

Cr Holstein along with Mr McDonald said it was time for the Lockyer Valley community to come together and celebrate Greg’s life.

