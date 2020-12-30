Menu
A "no masks permitted" sign displayed on the front door of Guitar Exchange in Morayfield.
‘Utterly selfish’ guitar shop slammed for ban on masks

by Shiloh Payne
30th Dec 2020 9:51 AM
A Queensland guitar shop has sparked public outrage after angry residents discovered a "no masks permitted in this store" sign on the shop door.

Guitar Exchange in Morayfield has received hundreds of negative comments and reviews after the anti mask sign was found after false claims that face masks used to contain the spread of COVID-19 were useless.

"Your body makes particles when you are healing. They are not contagious," the sign read.

"If you are fragile and believe you need to wear a mask, do not enter."

A
Locals have claimed the store's views are "unhinged" and "utterly selfish".

"Imposing your own unhinged views on COVID transmission on the general public during a global pandemic is utterly selfish and irresponsible," one man wrote on social media.

"It's discriminatory telling me I can't wear my mask. Next you'll be telling people who need a wheelchair that they can't come in either," said another.

Social media commenters have poked fun at the business, asking if the store stocks "healing particles" and comparing Guitar Exchange to high profile conspiracy theorist Pete Evans.

There is currently no public health advice requiring Queenslanders to wear face masks in stores, but Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has said it was worth carrying one for use on public transport and in crowded places.

Guitar Exchange have been contacted for comment.

