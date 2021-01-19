Menu
Ute submerged in flood-prone causeway

by Jack Lawrie
19th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
RESIDENTS have been warned to be careful where they go off-roading even in a four-wheel drive after a ute was submerged at a flooded causeway.

Gordonvale woman Kylie Burke said the Behana Creek causeway was a popular spot for swimming and diving in the area.

On Sunday, she went out to the spot for a drive and found a man with his ute parked on the small sandbar in the causeway.

Ms Burke said she had seen others park on the sandbar before, and warned the man that it was often the first place to flood when it rained.

A four-wheel drive sinking into the Behana Gorge causeway after parking on a sandbar. Picture: Kylie Burke.
"An hour later it had started to rain, we were coming back and we found him there - the sand had dropped out and the car had gone into the water," she said.

"I went back home and told some farmer friends of mine, but luckily he'd been able to get it towed by the time they got there."

Ms Burke said it was a timely reminder about the dangers of leaving a car in a flood-prone area, especially during wet season.

"I think there needs to be a sign put in there to let people know to stop crossing 4WDs there," she said.

Originally published as Ute submerged in flood-prone causeway

