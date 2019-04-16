USQ take home the bacon thanks to a penalty

BLACK PIGS: Dean Bichel was named as a stand-out player for the Friday night game.

RUGBY UNION: Two players scoring a double wasn't enough for the Gatton Black Pigs Rugby Union Football Club to claim a win on Friday night.

Black Pigs centre Dean Bichel and winger Nick Loughnan were named as stand-outs for the match, but even their two-try efforts couldn't win them the game.

The Black Pigs were narrowly defeated 20-22 against competition frontrunners, the University of Southern Queensland.

The match was tight, but USQ's strong start had Gatton chasing points.

Momentum shifted in the second half and the Black Pigs were able to keep their opponents tryless, but a penalty kick by USQ late in the second half put victory out of reach.

The Black Pigs had one last shot to win the game with a penalty kick on the buzzer, but they failed.

Coach John Vinson said that despite losing the game the team still felt like they had achieved something.

"We have had a lot better start to the season than last year.

"We have a good bunch of freshers, there's positivity around, it's just whether we can finish off the games,” he said.

Their next game is on April27, in Toowoomba.