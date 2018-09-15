Inside Usain Bolt’s luxury Central Coast home

USAIN Bolt is forking out to stay in an incredible new pad worth $2.65 million.

The Olympic sprint legend has moved to Australia in a bid to forge out a career as a professional football player for A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

Bolt, 32, is believed to be renting the plush mansion north of Sydney inside the luxury Point Frederick's exclusive Araluen apartments.

Bolt can relax in the "Sky House's" heated jacuzzi outside after an afternoon with the ball at his feet.

The property boasts a large open-living area with the possibility to step outside into the garden and enjoy the views of Brisbane Lake.

Picture: LJ Hooker

The penthouse also has a modernised kitchen with all the latest technology and five spacious bedrooms for when guests come to stay with the world's fastest man.

Bolt's master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with a balcony that opens out onto the garden and allows access to the heated spa.

Picture: LJ Hooker

He has enough room to keep his wide range of cars and has private lift access.

It is just a short distance to the Mariners' home stadium, where he hopes to become a fan favourite.

Picture: LJ Hooker

A description of the property on realestate.com.au reads: "Styled to impress, this exclusive private penthouse in the 'Araluen' building is undoubtedly one of the Central Coasts premier properties.

"With a wow factor comparable to multi-million dollar properties in the Sydney CBD, Eastern Suburbs and lower North Shore, this distinctively styled residence comprises 1079sqm of expansive living areas and superb finishes."

Picture: LJ Hooker

The eight-time Olympic champ is on trial with the Mariners and recently made his non-competitive debut in a 6-1 win over Central Coast Select.

Bolt came on in the 71st minute but managed to make only one pass after touching the ball nine times.

He has until next month to convince bosses to offer him a contract before the season starts.

Picture: LJ Hooker