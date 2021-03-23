US rocked by horror mass shooting

Colorado police responding to reports of active shooter at supermarket

Police in Boulder, Colorado are responding to an "active shooter" situation at a busy supermarket.

Reports from local media say a man opened fire at the King Soopers grocery store at 2.49pm local time.

The Boulder Police Department wrote on Twitter: "ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route."

He was on his way to pick up coffee at the King Soopers in Boulder on Table Mesa Dr. when he saw a terrible sight after shots were fired.

Pictures from the scene show several windows of the store have been shattered. Social media has also been sharing images of a shirtless white man with a beard being escorted by police.

He has blood running down his right leg.

A video from the scene shows multiple bodies on the ground outside the store and a body just inside the front entrance.

TV footage police helping multiple people to safety after they had cleared the area

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said: "My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy.''

James Bentz told the Denver Post he was inside the store when the shooting started. He said he heard a series of pops.

"I was then at the front of a stampede," he said.

To escape, the 57-year-old ran to the loading dock where a number of people were taking care of older customers.

"It seemed like all of us had imagined we'd be in a situation like this at some point in our lives," Bentz said.

