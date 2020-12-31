Menu
Music

US rapper’s music video filming descends into COVID chaos

by Nathan Edwards
31st Dec 2020 11:26 AM
A music video filming for a US rapper in Byron Bay turned to mayhem on Wednesday night, with the large gathering slammed for causing damage and breaching COVID restrictions.

Businesses were left to clean up the "horrific" mess on Thursday morning after glass bottles were smashed and properties damaged when dozens gathered for the filming of Ron "Necro" Braunstein's new music video.

Footage posted to social media captures a large group out front of the restaurant Fishheads in Johnson Street and others on the venue's roof.

Police are seen arriving, causing members of the crowd to run from the scene.

 

 

A large crowd gathers in Byron Bay for the shooting of Ron “Necro” Braunstein’s new music video.
Many on social media were critical of the group's actions, with one person commenting "Dear Covid. Welcome to the Bay. Enjoy your stay".

Another said "the smashed glass up there this morning was horrific".

"Imagine being an ER nurse in Byron (right now) and having to treat drug and alcohol. You'd be nervous and furious," another person wrote.

 

 

 

A video shoot for an American Rapper on the main street of Byron Bay turned into madness overnight, with a local business left to clean up the “horrific” mess this morning.
The Courier-Mail has reached out to Mr Braunstein for comment.

Fishheads restaurant staff said no one was available for comment when asked about the incident.

The incident is the latest in a string of mass gatherings at Byron Bay, which included a large beach party attended by a few hundred revellers which left Belongil Beach covered in discarded bottles, beer cartons and eskies.

NSW Police earlier this week issued a statement regarding a number of parties they have had to attend in Byron Bay in recent weeks.

They reminded people that COVID restrictions in NSW allowed only 100 people to gather outside in a public place.

Originally published as US rapper's music video filming descends into COVID chaos

