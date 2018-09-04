Menu
US Open chicken dipper proves the world has gone mad

by Jai Bednall
4th Sep 2018 11:06 AM

NOT since George Costanza drowned himself in ice-cream sundae at the 1993 US Open has vision of a fan snacking at the tennis caused such a stir.

But at least Costanza's choice, from the Seinfeld episode The Lip Reader, made sense.

This woman, as Barstool Sports noted below, "should be sent to prison".

As a young boy, presumably her son, sips on a bottle of water, she picks up a chicken strip and dips into a cup of cola-flavoured soft drink.

The depravity went down during Madison Keys 6-1 6-3 destruction of Dominika Cibulkova at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday morning (AEST).

For her sake, let's hope her significant other wasn't watching on television, otherwise she's sure to suffer the same fate as Costanza (It's not you, it's me).

Twitter was disgusted.

What's next tennis lady? Eating chocolate eclairs out of the rubbish bin?

