US Navy head inland for Mt Sylvia mission

Lachlan Mcivor
| 3rd Aug 2017 12:00 PM
CROWD FAVOURITE: Mount Sylvia State School students with Petty Officer Damien Cantrell.
CROWD FAVOURITE: Mount Sylvia State School students with Petty Officer Damien Cantrell.

WHEN Lieutenant Darcy Herberick of the United States Navy visited Mount Sylvia State School on Monday, it was more than just the usual community relations exercise.

In the midst of exploring her genealogy, she discovered she was related to Phyllis Herberich, the school's grounds keeper.

So alongside nine other sailors and a single Marine from the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), which was docked at Brisbane, she made the journey inland.

She said she would take home many memories from her time in the country, with the ship next travelling to Melbourne, but the trip to Mount Sylvia stood out from the rest.

"This is my highlight, there is no question about it,” Lt Herberick.

"I know theses sailors and the marine we have with us, are going to be talking about this for a long time.”

Some of the ship's forces recently completed the Talisman Sabre 2017 training exercises alongside Australian personnel.

"From what I've seen of the Australians that were embarked upon Bonhomme Richard, they operate at such a high level,” she said.

Sailors spoke to the school community about the vastly different role each played on the amphibious assault ship as well as their own backgrounds with students researching each sailor's home towns in preparation for the visit.

Principal Mark Thompson said it was a big day for his students.

"I think for our students here in this small school in the Lockyer Valley, this opportunity is not something that happens every day,” Mr Thompson said.

"We also wanted people from the US Navy to come and see our part of the world that they wouldn't normally get to see.”

Topics:  lockyer valley mount sylvia state school united states navy uss bonhomme richard

