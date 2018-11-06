Menu
Login
Politics

US names new ambassador to Australia

by Paul Osborne
6th Nov 2018 4:12 PM

A FORMER legal adviser to Ronald Reagan has been nominated as the next United States ambassador to Australia.

US President Donald Trump has nominated distinguished lawyer Arthur Culvahouse Jr to fill the post vacated by John Berry in September 2016.

A White House statement issued on Tuesday said 70-year-old Mr Culvahouse, from Tennessee, is currently chair emeritus to O'Melveny & Myers, an international law firm.

He previously served as counsel to President Ronald Reagan and has been on a range of boards and commissions.

President Trump hired Mr Culvahouse to vet his election running mate.

It was confirmed in April that Admiral Harry Harris, who was initially earmarked to take on the ambassador role in Canberra, was to instead be posted as US envoy to South Korea.

Related Items

ambassador editors picks politics usa

Top Stories

    Gatton swelters in November heat wave

    Gatton swelters in November heat wave

    News Little rain is expected for the area with temperatures predicted to stay close to 40 degrees on Wednesday.

    • 6th Nov 2018 4:11 PM
    Valley economy will feel flow-on of water pricing changes

    Valley economy will feel flow-on of water pricing changes

    News Irrigators are fearing the worst ahead of proposed changes.

    PHOTOS: Shoppers flock to Christmas markets

    PHOTOS: Shoppers flock to Christmas markets

    News The event attracted more than 40 stall holders.

    Callous theft of antique item a 'slap to the face'

    Callous theft of antique item a 'slap to the face'

    News The item was valued between $450 and $500.

    Local Partners