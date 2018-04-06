Menu
Login
Sport

Urquhart, Pilley advance; Cuskelly, Nunn out of squash

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 05: Ryan Cuskelly of Australia competes during the Squash round of 32 on day one of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Oxenford Studios on April 5, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 05: Ryan Cuskelly of Australia competes during the Squash round of 32 on day one of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Oxenford Studios on April 5, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images) Jono Searle
Matthew McInerney
by

THE GAMES: Australia's squash medal hopes have taken a major blow after number one-ranked Ryan Cuskelly withdrew on Friday.

Cuskelly, from northern New South Wales, advanced to the round of 16 after a 3-0 win against St Vincent and the Grenadines athlete Othniel Bailey.

The 30-year-old withdrew from the men's singles draw due to a leg injury, handing Malaysia's Nafiizwan Adnan a walkover to the quarter finals, and striking a blow to Australia's medal hopes.

Cuskelly will try to recover in time to team with Yamba athlete Cameron Pilley in the men's doubles and Rachael Grinham in the mixed doubles next week.

Cuskelly and Pilley are the reigning men's doubles world champions and top seeds.

Both games are on Tuesday.

Pilley, who beat Jamaican Lewis Walters 3-0 on Friday afternoon to advance to the quarter finals, remains Australia's best medal chance in the men's singles draw.

Meanwhile, Christine Nunn is the first Australian to be eliminated after a 51-minute, five-set thriller against compatriot Donna Urquhart.

The 27-year-old Canberran lead 2-1 after three sets before Urquhart, Australia's top-ranked female, stormed home.

Victorian Rex Hedrick and Coffs Coast's Tamika Saxby are in action late Friday.

Topics:  commonwealth games donna urquhart ryan cuskelly squash

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Exploring local bush tucker talk to hit Grantham

Exploring local bush tucker talk to hit Grantham

Come and enjoy an educational night dedicated to local bush tucker.

Councillor ready to fight for our region

EXCITING OPPORTUNITY: Cr Janice Holstein is excited to take on the role of chair of the RDA Ipswich and West Moreton committee.

Lockyer Valley councillor takes on new role

Fernvale Amazons go from strength to strength in 2018

HAND UP: Leela Henry-Mo'unga and Helena Armstrong-Ravula at the Fernvale Amazons season launch.

The netball club launched their 2018 season.

Holiday fun gets rolling in Laidley

TRICKY: Gatton's Jason Ward busted a move at the Lockyer Valley Youth scooter workshop at Laidley Skate Park today.

Making the most of the break, riders rolled into Laidley Skate Park.

Local Partners