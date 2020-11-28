Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Flying Fox Looking at Camera
Flying Fox Looking at Camera
Health

Urgent warning after surge in flying fox bites and scratches

by Grace Mason
28th Nov 2020 1:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MEDICAL experts have warned Far North residents not to handle sick or injured flying foxes after a surge in scratches and bites.

Almost 40 people have presented to health services across the Cairns and Hinterland region this year for bat-related injuries, many of which have occurred in recent weeks.

September to January is typically breeding season for the animals with a lot of activity in people's backyards, parks and rainforest areas.

 

 

A large percentage of the CBD fruit bat colony roosting in the Anderson Street Conservation Park, Manoora. Picture: Stewart McLean
A large percentage of the CBD fruit bat colony roosting in the Anderson Street Conservation Park, Manoora. Picture: Stewart McLean
letterspromo

 

Tropical Public Health Services Cairns public health medical officer Dr Annie Preston-Thomas said while catching disease directly from flying foxes was rare, they could potentially carry the life-threatening virus Australian Bat Lyssavirus.

"ABLV is an infection similar to rabies, which can be transmitted through a bat bite or scratch, or possibly through exposure of the eyes, nose or mouth to bat saliva," she said.

"If bats are acting in a strange manner, they are more likely to be infected with the virus. Even bats that appear healthy may be infected, so it is important not to handle bats."

Dr Preston-Thomas advised people to contact a wildlife carer if they spotted a sick or injured bat.

"Bats can bite through fabrics that people might use to pick them up," she said.

"Trained bat carers have the right protective equipment and should be vaccinated against rabies."

She urged anyone scratched or bitten to seek treatment. "Although vaccination should be given as soon after exposure as possible, it is still beneficial later as the disease can take years to develop," she said.

 

 

BAT BITE FIRST AID

If you are bitten or scratched:

1. Wash the wound with soap for five minutes.

2. Apply an antiseptic such as Betadine after washing.

3. If bat saliva has got into your eyes, nose or mouth, flush the area thoroughly with water.

4. Contact a doctor to arrange anti-rabies vaccination, ideally the same day.

 

Originally published as Urgent warning after surge in flying fox bites and scratches

More Stories

animals flying foxes nature pests

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer cops uncover guns in alleged sex offender’s bed

        Premium Content Lockyer cops uncover guns in alleged sex offender’s bed

        News WHEN police swooped in on the Lockyer Valley man’s property they allegedly uncovered evidence of child sex offences as well as guns in his bed.

        HOT SPOTS: Lockyer's worst streets for break-ins, theft

        Premium Content HOT SPOTS: Lockyer's worst streets for break-ins, theft

        News ARE you worried about break-ins and theft in your area? New data from the...

        Qld economy lags but jobs bounce back

        Premium Content Qld economy lags but jobs bounce back

        News Shut state trails all but locked-down Victoria in pandemic recovery

        VOTE NOW: Lockyer, Somerset's best real estate agents

        VOTE NOW: Lockyer, Somerset's best real estate agents

        Opinion Here's the list of the region's best real estate agents.