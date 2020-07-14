Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Western Australia Police are searching for Albert, 2, in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police
Western Australia Police are searching for Albert, 2, in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police
News

Urgent search as 2yo disappears from room

by Charis Chang
14th Jul 2020 10:11 AM

Western Australian police are frantically searching for a two-year-old boy in the Margaret River area after he went missing overnight.

The boy named Albert was staying with family at accommodation on Wallcliffe Road and appears to have left the room some time during the night.

Albert is described as having dark coloured skin, short dark hair, brown eyes and wearing a maroon coloured top with Harry Potter motifs, similar to a photo that has been circulated by police.

Albert, 2, went missing in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police
Albert, 2, went missing in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police

 

Albert was wearing an outfit similar to this but with a Harry Potter design. Source: Western Australia Police
Albert was wearing an outfit similar to this but with a Harry Potter design. Source: Western Australia Police

If you have seen Albert or know of his whereabouts, please contact police immediately on 131 444.

Originally published as Urgent search as 2yo disappears from room

More Stories

children editors picks missing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dozens charged after police raid cannabis farm

        premium_icon Dozens charged after police raid cannabis farm

        Crime TIP-OFFS from the public made this local drug operation a success.

        Tragic events have stuck to this cop for a very good reason

        premium_icon Tragic events have stuck to this cop for a very good reason

        News Most cops will go on and specialise, but for 35 years, Brad Smart stuck to general...

        How Lockyer locals made $900k in 12 months

        premium_icon How Lockyer locals made $900k in 12 months

        News Just through collecting bottles and cans, Lockyer and Somerset locals have cashed...

        Ambulances rush to Lockyer Valley multi-vehicle rollover

        premium_icon Ambulances rush to Lockyer Valley multi-vehicle rollover

        Breaking Paramedics are assessing patients at the scene of a horror crash.