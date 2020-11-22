Menu
Coles and Woolworths stores have been forced to pull the product from their shelves.
News

Urgent recall on popular ice cream

by Erin Lyons
22nd Nov 2020 8:18 AM

An urgent recall has been issued for an ice cream brand sold at Coles and Woolworths over fears it may contain solvent.

Halo Top issued a recall for its Plant Based Caramel Chocolate Pretzel Ice Cream (473ml) which is available at independent retailers - including IGA - in NSW, Queensland and South Australia.

It is also sold at Coles and Woolworths stores nationally.

Food Standards Australia/New Zealand posted the alert online which indicated the product had been recalled over potential chemical (solvent) contamination.

The product was recalled from major supermarkets including Coles and Woolworths. Picture: Food Standards authority
"Food products containing solvents may cause illness/injury if consumed," the organisation wrote.

Customers have been urged not to eat the product and return it to the store they purchased it from for a full refund.

The item has a best before of August 11, 2022.

In July another Halo Top product was pulled from the shelves due to incorrect labelling.

In a small number of cases, a dairy-free labelled lid was put on a tub of dairy chocolate frozen dessert.

