Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A popular brand of ice cream, sold nationally by supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths, has been recalled.
A popular brand of ice cream, sold nationally by supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths, has been recalled.
Breaking

Urgent recall on popular ice cream sold at supermarkets

by Erin Lyons
4th Jul 2020 8:37 AM

Supermarkets across the nation have been warned to pull a popular brand of ice cream from the shelves over fears it has been labelled wrongly.

Halo Top Australia is recalling its Chocolate Ice Cream (473ml) with a best before date of March 28, 2021, and a batch code of 9088, due to non-compliant labelling.

"In a small number of cases, a dairy-free labelled lid may be on a tub of dairy chocolate frozen dessert," a statement on the Food Standards Australia New Zealand website states.

Shoppers have been told to return the product with a full refund to be issued. Picture: Food Standards Australia New Zealand
Shoppers have been told to return the product with a full refund to be issued. Picture: Food Standards Australia New Zealand

"Any consumers who have a milk allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed."

Shoppers have been urged to return the product with a full refund to be issued.

Halo Top is a low-calorie alternative sold at Coles and Woolworths stores across the country.

The company produces a number of dairy-free flavours for vegan or lactose intolerant eaters on top of its standard dairy range.

Originally published as Urgent recall on popular ice cream

food recall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer boasts new interactivity for parents, young children

        premium_icon Lockyer boasts new interactivity for parents, young children

        Community Two of the Lockyer’s scenic attractions have turned into an interactive activity for parents and children.

        Growers face tough choices with flooded vegie market

        premium_icon Growers face tough choices with flooded vegie market

        Rural Perfect growing conditions and an oversupply is hurting growers

        Drink driver arrested as Gatton cops bring back static RBT

        premium_icon Drink driver arrested as Gatton cops bring back static RBT

        Crime Random breath testing stations are back in full swing throughout the region.

        Crews turned away from intersection bingle

        premium_icon Crews turned away from intersection bingle

        News Paramedics have been called to the scene of a traffic accident.