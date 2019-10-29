Urgent recall of popular meals widens

A national recall for a popular brand of frozen meals has been extended after dozens of people contracted salmonella.

Health authorities have issued an updated recall of Core Powerfoods frozen meals after the number of salmonella cases jumped after a recall was issued last week.

The warning has been updated to include meals with best before dates of 5/3/2020 to 4/10/2020.

The recall applies to 310g or 350g meals including Going Nuts, Deep South Chilli, Muay Thai Meatballs, Holy Meatballs, Naked Chicken, Seismic Chicken, Old School, and Smokey Mountain Meatballs.

The products have been available for sale in IGA and Coles supermarkets across the country, along with multiple independent retailers.

At least eleven South Australian residents, ten NSW residents and two people in ACT are believed to have developed salmonella infection after consuming the products.

An urgent recall has been extended for the products. Picture: Supplied

NSW Health's Executive Director of Health Protection, Dr Jeremy McAnulty said salmonellosis can be severe and people sometimes have to be hospitalised to manage dehydration, particularly in young babies, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

"Salmonellosis symptoms include fever, headache, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting," said Dr McAnulty.

"Symptoms usually start around six to 72 hours after the contaminated food is eaten and usually last for four to seven days, but can continue for much longer.

"It is important that people do not prepare food for others while they are unwell with salmonellosis and as a precaution for 48 hours after symptoms have passed."

Dr McAnulty said food must be cooked through to kill salmonella bacteria and microwaves can often cook food unevenly if not used properly.

"Frozen food may not be ready to eat and should always be cooked thoroughly following manufacturer instructions," he said.

"The longer food is left at room temperature the more the salmonella bacteria will multiply. "Refrigerated food should be kept at less than five degrees Celsius and hot food should be kept above 60 degrees Celsius."

The cause of the outbreak is being investigated.