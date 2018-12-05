Menu
Nanna's apple pies have been recalled.
Urgent recall for popular pie brand

5th Dec 2018 5:09 PM

An urgent nationwide recall has been issued for Nannaâ€™s family apple pies due to the potential presence of glass.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand issued a statement earlier today warning customers to return the pies to the supermarket they bought them from for a full refund.

The recall is related to the 600g size of the pie with best before dates ranging from October 21, 2020 to October 22, 2020.

The product is sold at Coles, Woolworths, IGA, Foodlands and other independent supermarkets around Australia.

The company was forced to recall the product after fears an equipment failure left glass inside the pies.

