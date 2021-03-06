Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kenilworth milk recall. Supplied
Kenilworth milk recall. Supplied
Health

Urgent recall for milk brand

by Caroline Schelle
6th Mar 2021 10:25 AM

A Queensland milk brand has been pulled from shelves because of a bacteria that could cause stomach upsets.

The Kenilworth Dairies Full Cream Milk in the 3 litre, 2 litre and 1 litre sizes with a best before date of March 15, 2021 has been recalled.

The batch recall is because of E.Coli contamination which can cause illness if consumed, according to the Food Standards Australia and New Zealand website.

The Kenilworth Dairies batch of recalled milk is best before March 15, 2021. Supplied
The Kenilworth Dairies batch of recalled milk is best before March 15, 2021. Supplied

The milk has been for sale at independent grocers and the Kenilworth Dairies Cafe in Queensland, according the safety authority.

Some strains of E.Coli can cause illnesses including stomach pain, nausea and vomiting.

More serious cases of poisoning can lead to life-threatening complications, which can cause kidney failure and death.

Anyone who has bought the milk can return it for a full refund.

Originally published as Urgent recall for milk brand

More Stories

editors picks food recall health and safety kenilworth dairies milk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grand Central iPhone thief tracked to Gatton with phone app

        Premium Content Grand Central iPhone thief tracked to Gatton with phone app

        Crime A woman with a sordid drug past was tracked down by police at a Gatton property using a phone app after she stole a mobile from Grand Central in Toowoomba.

        GALLERY: Haigslea preppies show off their smiles

        Premium Content GALLERY: Haigslea preppies show off their smiles

        Community This year’s class of preps at Haigslea want to be teachers, boxers, astronauts and...

        GALLERY: Marburg Preps show us their silly side!

        Premium Content GALLERY: Marburg Preps show us their silly side!

        Community Vets, policeman, go karts: Marburg preps show off their smiles and their silly...

        Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’

        Premium Content Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’

        Health Explained: Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’