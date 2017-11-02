UQ Gatton's Trish Farry named vet nurse of year

HONOURED: Gatton's UQ veterinary nursing educator and clinical academic Trish Farry has been recognised as Veterinary Nurse of the Year.

DEDICATED Gatton UQ veterinary nursing educator Trish Farry has been honoured as the 2017 Australian Veterinary Nurse of the Year.

Ms Farry provides opportunities for nurses to further their skills, builds their confidence and ignites in them the same passion she has had throughout her 25-year career.

She described thinking she was being "set up” by her colleagues in hospital management and her team in the anaesthesia department when she received the phone call with the news that she had won.

"I was called by the executive director of the Veterinary Nurses Council of Australia and given the news, they all knew the call was coming and what the news was,” Ms Farry said.

"I was taking the call and suddenly surrounded by staff, students and well-wishers - it was a truly special moment to share. To be recognised by the veterinary industry and my peers in this way is pretty incredible.

"I am lucky to work within a team of extraordinary veterinarians, technicians, nurses and support staff that literally get to save lives or improve the quality of life of an animal on a daily basis.”

Head of UQ's School of Veterinary Science Professor Nigel Perkins said the announcement came shortly after Ms Farry received an international honour in the United States - the Academy of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Technicians Speciality Technician of the Year 2017 at the 22nd International Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Symposium in Nashville, Tennessee.

This prestigious international award recognises a technician who has contributed to the advancement of veterinary medicine, demonstrated extraordinary leadershipand impacted the field of veterinary technology through exceptional teaching and involvement.

"To receive this recognition by my peers on a global scale is an incredible honour and a career highlight for me,” Ms Farry said.

"It is a career that is challenging, interesting and rewarding. There are so many more opportunities today in this profession for a nurse, both educationally and in career advancement.”

A clinical instructor in anaesthesia, Ms Farry co-coordinates the third year of the Bachelor of Veterinary Technology program and teaches anaesthesia and analgesia and clinical practices to undergraduate veterinary and veterinary technology students.

Her professional roles have included the Board of Regents for the International Veterinary Academy of Pain Management, the Board of Directors for the Academy of Veterinary Technician Anesthetists and currently as the immediate Past-President of AVECCT.

She is a also member of UQ's specialist team which delivers the most sought after Veterinary Technology specialisation in the country at UQ's Gatton campus and accesses some of the best veterinary teaching facilities available in the world.

"I love that you can make a difference and not even know it,” Ms Farry said.

"UQ recently sent out a survey to alumni and asked respondents to identify their favourite lecturer or tutor during their time at UQ. As a result of that survey I was forwarded on this anonymous response:

"'Trish Farry. She was inspiring and supportive and helped me make a very difficult decision easier. Her support and lectures are something I miss dearly at UQ.'

"To think as a teacher that you can influence a student well into their careers is truly astounding. We have all had that teacher that we remember has influenced us, but to be able to be that teacher without even knowing it is pretty special. "