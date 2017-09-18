28°
UQ Gatton vet nurse awarded top regional gong

ANIMAL LOVER: Christina Balletta shares a cuddle with Stanley.
Melanie Keyte
by

CHRISTINA Balletta knows she still has a long road ahead to success but is off to the best start possible after coming first in a round of regional training awards.

The 25-year-old veterinary studies graduate was crowned the Darling Downs South-West Vocational Student of the Year last month and went into the running for the state training awards earlier this month, something she said was "unbelievable”.

"Honestly, it was a little overwhelming at first,” she said.

"I've put my heart into (my studies) and to be recognised for that was really humbling.

"It makes you take a step back and realise this is what you've been working towards and say, 'Yes, I do deserve this.'”

Though she wasn't successful in the Queensland-wide awards, the UQ Gatton graduate is forging ahead with her career and has already picked up two jobs in the field after graduating last year with a Bachelor of Veterinary Technology and a Certificate IV in Veterinary Nursing.

Half her time is spent working in general practice at Park Ridge Animal Hospital, with the other half in the emergency and critical care department of BVECCS Albany Creek after-hours care centre.

"I kind of just dived straight into it,” she said.

"I was straight from graduation and I wanted to take advantage of all the opportunities I had, so I did them both to see where my strengths and weaknesses are and what I prefer.”

The choice hasn't been as easy as Ms Balletta imagined.

"I'm enjoying emergency for the sheer pace,” she said.

"You get to see so many things, not just with animals but also with people, (because) we're the first point of call when they show up and some owners can be quite distraught, so you're tending not only to the animal but you have to tend to the person.

"It's really challenging and that's what I like.”

On the other hand, working in a clinical setting has enabled Ms Balletta to work on her skills in surgery and other general animal care practices.

Program manager at the UQ Gatton Vocational Education Centre Dianne Palmer said Ms Balletta was only the centre's second student to make it to the state awards in eight years.

Topics:  animals regional education university of queensland uq gatton uq gatton vocational education centre uqgvec vet vet studies

Gatton Star

