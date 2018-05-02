UQ Gatton students tipped to benefit from upgrade

CHECK IT OUT: University of Queensland staff, including Emeritus Professor Alan Rix (centre) gather at the official opening of the upgraded library facility at the Gatton campus.

CHECK IT OUT: University of Queensland staff, including Emeritus Professor Alan Rix (centre) gather at the official opening of the upgraded library facility at the Gatton campus. Marc Grimwade

THE University of Queensland has opened a significant building project at its Gatton campus.

The JK Murray Library has been transformed into a student-focused hub where students can access research, support services, study, collaborate, and share ideas with their peers.

The project will improve the student experience at the campus and create a more vibrant learning environment that integrates on-campus learning, community engagement and student life.

At its official opening, Emeritus Professor Alan Rix said the building was a game-changer for student learning at Gatton.

"Today's student cohort is very attuned to the needs and demands of their disciplines, is very focussed on learning, and appreciates the practical focus of the campus in providing the animals and the agricultural environment they need for their study,” Professor Rix said.

"This building is about providing the best learning conditions and optimal staff facilities for the Campus.”

The new Sir Jack Keith Murray library was officially opened last Tuesday. Marc Grimwade

The upgrade of the library responds to the growing reliance on its facilities and positions Gatton well to meet Faculty of Science teaching and research needs and cater for future growth in programs.

The refurbished facility provides an extra 1000 square metres of space and has provided an additional 290 study spaces.

The area of the Library that is available for study is open to the students to use 24 hours a day 7 days a week.