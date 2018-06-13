UQ Gatton campus will soon be smoke-free

BANNED: UQ Gatton campus is set to join a growing list of Queensland higher education and training providers which will become smoke-free from July 1.

BANNED: UQ Gatton campus is set to join a growing list of Queensland higher education and training providers which will become smoke-free from July 1. Kevin Farmer

IT IS a breath of fresh air for another Queensland university, with the UQ Gatton campus set to join a growing list of Queensland higher education and training providers which will become "smoke-free” campuses from July 1.

Since a Parliamentary Committee Inquiry last year, tertiary education providers have been working with the Queensland government to reduce the use of tobacco products in campuses across the state.

UQ spokesperson Esther Haskell said that the decision to become smoke-free was made by the university in July 2017, during which time support had been provided for staff and students considering quitting.

"The policy commencement date of 1 July 2018 has allowed an appropriate period of time for the promotion, communication and socialisation of the transition to smoke-free campuses,” Ms Haskell said.

"The decision to become smoke-free further supports and promotes the health and wellbeing of the entire UQ community.”

Students who wish to smoke will have to do so outside of the boundary of each campus.

"Staff, students, visitors and contractors smoking on campus can expect to be reminded of the smoke-free initiative by others, predominantly security personnel, and requested to either discontinue smoking or move off campus if they wish to continue smoking,” Ms Haskell said.

The policy covers all campuses, research sites, UQ-leased premises, carparks and ovals.

Bridget Haigh