UQ community garden open to the Lockyer Valley

GREEN thumbs from around the Lockyer Valley are invited to congregate around what is hoped will become a hub for gardeners in the area.

The UQ Gatton Community Garden was a student-initiated project started on the campus a couple of years ago.

But president Brendan Fu said this year the group wanted to make it open to more than just those at the university.

"I know that there are a lot of community groups in the area that are based on conservation and permaculture,” Mr Fu said.

"We don't have to be isolated in a pocket of the uni and only have students, I'm sure there are a lot of resident experts in Gatton itself that can come here and teach us something.

"We have a fully equipped shed, you just have to come, you don't need to bring any tools.”

He hoped it would become a place for those passionate about gardening to find common ground.

"I think it's hard to find a sense of involvement in Gatton town itself, where you don't have place like that,” he said.

"I'm thinking this could be the place, I don't think there is one in Gatton.”

They meet regularly on Friday afternoons but also plan to host regular events, like the workshop led by Michael Wardle of Savour Soil Permaculture on Monday.

He recommended anyone interested to get involved as it is a good way to learn new skills.

"It's not only just learning about growing your own food but also the social aspect as well,” Mr Wardle said.

"It's very easy to grow stuff in your own home but sometimes you don't have that social connection. So being able to come to a place like this is ideal - share stories, share experiences and learn new skills at the same time.”

Visit their Facebook page to get more information on how to get involved.