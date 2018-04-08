Menu
UPSET: Malawai conquers the Silver Ferns

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 05: Stella Nanfuka of Uganda and Ameliaranne Ekenasio of New Zealand compete for the ball during the Netball match between New Zealand and Uganda on day one of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on April 5, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images) Albert Perez
Matthew McInerney
by

NETBALL: Malawai coach Whyte Mulilima could not have chosen five better words to best describe arguably the biggest upset in netball's Commonwealth Games history.

"We have beaten the untouchables. We can walk tall now,” she said after Malawai's shock 57-53 win against New Zealand.

"Everybody will be shocked back home. They never expected us to win.

"God gave me the strength and the wisdom to beat New Zealand. So I'm thankful to God, thankful to the players and to all the crowd for their support.”

The sixth-ranked African nation came from seven points down at the first quarter break to dethrone the Silver Ferns, who are ranked No.2 in the world.

The fightback was in large part due to a third quarter fightback, during which Malawai outscored New Zealand 17-9, then held on two by just four points.

Malawai centre Takondwa Lwazi said the side vowed never to surrender afters its two-point loss to Uganda on Saturday.

"Beating New Zealand is the best,” she said.

"We are very proud of ourselves today.

"This is like a dream. Everyone at home will be proud of us."

New Zealand will face Scotland on Monday before what is expected to be a top of Pool B clash with England on Wednesday.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

