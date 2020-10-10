Upgrades underway to improve Gatton equestrian facility

THE Gatton Indoor Equestrian Centre is currently undergoing upgrades thanks to funding from the COVID Works for Queensland Program.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council secured funding to improve the facility following feedback from users at the equestrian centre.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said council was about to start work on a retaining wall upgrade and stables.

“Works are due to be finished by the end of next month, with the project undertaken by Council staff and using supplies from local businesses.

“We’re also re-using the existing blocks, which will go a long way in saving costs for the overall upgrade,” Mayor Milligan said.

Recently, Council installed new manure bays around the Equestrian Centre and, in conjunction with the Gatton Show Society, replaced the cattle tie up fencing with concrete blocks.

Cr Milligan said other improvements earmarked included way finding signage to assist in identifying key areas in the precinct, as well as installing disability pathways through the main Sports Centre building and repairs to the gymnastics old pavilion.

“We’re also completing repairs on the warm-up arena, which was identified in the Gatton Showground Masterplan.

“In total, we’re talking about $176,000 of improvements that will soon be completed, which is a considerable investment.

“Local showgrounds are an important facility for many regional communities, and we will continue to facilitate upgrades to secure the long-term future of these important facilities.

She said deputy mayor Jason Cook had been involved with the showgrounds masterplan, facilitating with key stakeholders for the best possible outcomes.