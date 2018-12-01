Upgrades in drought-affected region delayed by rain

ROAD WORKS DELAYED: Roadworks set to start in 2018 have been pushed back to 2019.

ROADWORKS on the Brisbane Valley Highway will not begin until next year thanks to wet weather deferring the start.

The upgrades scheduled to start before the end of November included works at various locations just south of Fernvale through to Harlin.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the works would not start until weather permitted.

The project is an attempt to improve known and potential crash locations including intersections at Old Mount Beppo Road, Wivenhoe-Somerset Road, and Gregors Creek Road.

Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington said the delay showed residents in the Somerset area were being forgotten by the Labor Government.

"Residents of the Somerset have been waiting on road upgrades for the Brisbane Valley Highway for years and finally we were supposed to see these take place this month,” Mrs Frecklington said.

"The works we had been waiting on are supposed to address the high crash rate along the Brisbane Valley Highway.

"Now residents and visitors will have to put up with this second rate highway over the Christmas break, the busiest time of the year.”

Gregors Creek Road intersection has been confirmed as the starting location for the project.

Residents should be notified by the State Government prior to work starting.