The transport department is calling for submissions in a bid to upgrade Eastern Drive, Gatton. Image: Dominic Elsome.
News

Upgrades for Eastern drive left in hands of motorists

Ali Kuchel
9th Jul 2020 8:00 AM
THE opportunity to upgrade Gatton Helidon Road will fall into the hands of motorists’ complaints and submissions.

The transport department is calling on motorists, local businesses, and nearby residents to voice their concerns about the stretch of road between Gatton and the Warrego Hwy.

Also known as Eastern drv, the department is seeking feedback to help assess the capacity of the Gatton-Helidon road corridor to help cope with expected future volumes.

The planning study will balance the need to support development, while protecting a road corridor that will be safe, suitable, and efficient.

It is the same stretch of road that claimed the life of Gatton man Shaun Reina about 12 months ago.

In 2009, former member for Lockyer Ian Rickuss petitioned to have pedestrian access on the overpass blocked.

He called on Lockyer Valley Regional Council and the transport department to take action.

Upgrade submissions close on July 17.

How to make a submission

Submissions about the road can be made by phone, email or post.

Phone submissions can be made by calling 4639 0777 and email to g2hplanning@tmr.qld.gov.au

Written submissions can be made to:

Gatton-Helidon Road Planning Project

Department of Transport and Main Roads

Southern Queensland Region

Locked Bag 1

Warwick QLD

4370

road upgrades transport department
Gatton Star

