UPDATED: Road closures in the Lockyer, Somerset

Water spills across the road at Mulgowie, March 23, 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

UPDATED WEDNESDAY 8.00am

The Lockyer and Somerset have been lashed with wet weather conditions overnight, which has resulted in flash flooding across the region.

Below is a list of road closures throughout the Lockyer and Somerset.

This list will be updated throughout the day.

For more updates, visit the Lockyer Valley Regional Council dashboard, or the Somerset Regional Council dashboard.

Data from Queensland Government Department of Transport and Main Roads

LOCKYER VALLEY - CLOSED - DO NOT DRIVE IN FLOOD WATERS

Adare: Redbank Creek Road

Lower Tenthill: Waddington Parade

Blenheim: Moon Road, Sippel Road, Forest Hill Blenheim Road

Glen Cairn: Glen Cairn Road

Mount Berryman: Mount Berryman Road

Forest Hill: Old Laidley Forest Hill Road, Forest Hill Fernvale Road

College View: Crowley Vale Road

Glenore Grove: Harm Drive

Mulgowie: Mulgowie Road

Grandchester: Grandchester Mount Mort Road

Laidley South: Old Mulgowie Road

Murphys Creek: Penfolds Road

LOCKYER VALLEY - INCIDENT/WITH CAUTION

Laidley Heights: Gatton Laidley Road

Laidley South: Mulgowie Road

Grandchester: Grandchester Mount Mort Road

Hatton Vale: Warrego Hwy (Guard Rail Damage)

Mount Sylvia: Mount Sylvia Road

Ma Ma Creek: Gatton Clifton Road

Thornton: Mulgowie Road

SOMERSET REGION - CLOSED

None reported

SOMERSET REGION - WITH CAUTION

Ironbark: Lovers Lane

Pine Mountain: James Road

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Lockyer Valley residents in low-lying areas of Laidley are able to collect sandbags from the Laidley Railway Station in Pike Street.

The council will provide empty sandbags, and residents are required to bring a shovel to fill them.