UPDATED: Road closures in the Lockyer, Somerset
UPDATED WEDNESDAY 8.00am
The Lockyer and Somerset have been lashed with wet weather conditions overnight, which has resulted in flash flooding across the region.
Below is a list of road closures throughout the Lockyer and Somerset.
This list will be updated throughout the day.
For more updates, visit the Lockyer Valley Regional Council dashboard, or the Somerset Regional Council dashboard.
Data from Queensland Government Department of Transport and Main Roads
LOCKYER VALLEY - CLOSED - DO NOT DRIVE IN FLOOD WATERS
Adare: Redbank Creek Road
Lower Tenthill: Waddington Parade
Blenheim: Moon Road, Sippel Road, Forest Hill Blenheim Road
Glen Cairn: Glen Cairn Road
Mount Berryman: Mount Berryman Road
Forest Hill: Old Laidley Forest Hill Road, Forest Hill Fernvale Road
College View: Crowley Vale Road
Glenore Grove: Harm Drive
Mulgowie: Mulgowie Road
Grandchester: Grandchester Mount Mort Road
Laidley South: Old Mulgowie Road
Murphys Creek: Penfolds Road
LOCKYER VALLEY - INCIDENT/WITH CAUTION
Laidley Heights: Gatton Laidley Road
Laidley South: Mulgowie Road
Grandchester: Grandchester Mount Mort Road
Hatton Vale: Warrego Hwy (Guard Rail Damage)
Mount Sylvia: Mount Sylvia Road
Ma Ma Creek: Gatton Clifton Road
Thornton: Mulgowie Road
SOMERSET REGION - CLOSED
None reported
SOMERSET REGION - WITH CAUTION
Ironbark: Lovers Lane
Pine Mountain: James Road
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Lockyer Valley residents in low-lying areas of Laidley are able to collect sandbags from the Laidley Railway Station in Pike Street.
The council will provide empty sandbags, and residents are required to bring a shovel to fill them.