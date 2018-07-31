Updated Macan SUV remains Australia’s cheapest Porsche

FRESH technology and updated engines are the headline items in the new Porsche Macan.

The Stuttgart brand is best known for its heart-starting sports cars but the brand's fastest seller to date is the mid-sized Macan SUV.

The model has sold more than 350,000 examples globally since its debut in 2014 - in Australia it moves off showroom floors at triple the rate of the next most popular model, the Cayenne.

The current Macan can be had for less than $90,000 (before on-road costs) but the new model should bring modest prices rises across the range.

Sports car style: The updated Macan’s tail-lights stretch the width of the vehicle.

Porsche has added a range of driver aids including traffic jam assist, which works with the adaptive cruise control to accelerate, brake and steer in slow traffic.

The German outfit has installed a large 11-inch touchscreen in place of the previous 7.0-inch display.

Widescreen: The Macan’s mammoth 11-inch display.

British publication Autocar reckons the new Macan will be powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbo (250kW), which has similar power to the less efficient 3.6-litre V6 it replaces.

The main drawcard in the Macan's revised styling are sporty full-width tail-lights.

Australian sales will start next year, with full local specification and prices announced close to that date.