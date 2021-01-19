Menu
QLD Forsenic Crash Unit Valerie Horton
UPDATE: Woman dies after horror crash

Holly Cormack
16th Jan 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 19th Jan 2021 4:11 AM
A young Murgon woman has died following a two-car crash in Cushnie on Friday.

Preliminary investigations indicate around 11.50am, a dual cab utility and a hatchback collided at the intersection of Chinchilla Wondai Road and Cushnie Road in Cushnie.

The front passenger of the hatchback, a 22-year-old Murgon woman, died at the scene.

The driver of the hatchback, a 23-year-old Murgon woman, and a 22-year-old Surfers Paradise man were treated by paramedics at the scene before being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The driver and sole occupant of the dual cab, a 24-year-old Nikenbah woman, was taken Kingaroy Hospital for observation.

Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

