CRASH: Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway in the Lockyer Valley.
CRASH: Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway in the Lockyer Valley. Contributed
News

UPDATE: Three hospitalised after Warrego Hwy crash

Dominic Elsome
by
7th Feb 2019 8:49 AM

UPDATE 9.05AM: Three patients have been transported to hospital after an earlier two-vehcile crash.

Emergency services were called to the Crews were called to the corner of Niemeyer Road and the Warrego Highway in Hatton Vale at 8.12am.

Two patients have been transported to the Ipswich Hospital and one has been taken to Laidley Hospital.

All were in stable conditions with minor injuries.

 

Two-vehicle crash on the corner of Niemeyer Rd and Warrego Hwy, Hatton Vale
Two-vehicle crash on the corner of Niemeyer Rd and Warrego Hwy, Hatton Vale Contributed

EARLIER: Emergency services are on scene at the site of a two vehicle traffic crash on the Warrego Highway.

Crews were called to the corner of Niemeyer Road and the Warrego Highway in Hatton Vale at 8.12am.

Paramedics are assessing three occupants for minor injuries.

All are in stable conditions.

There are reports a driver of one of the vehicles was initially trapped was but was able to climb out of the vehicle via their back seat.

Crews are still on scene and motorists are urged to be cautious in the area.

