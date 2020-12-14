Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police officers swarmed the Rockhampton CBD early on Monday morning.
Police officers swarmed the Rockhampton CBD early on Monday morning.
News

UPDATE: Reports of shots fired in Rocky CBD

Darryn Nufer
14th Dec 2020 6:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: 6.30AM: A police search has failed to locate anything after residents in Rockhampton’s Quay Street reported what they thought sounded like gun shots early on Monday morning.

At 6.30am, a Queensland Police Service spokesman said residents had reported loud bangs in the area about 5.30am.

“The last update was there is nothing going on there at the moment,” he said.

“They (officers) are just running out some enquiries and talking to neighbours to see what, if anything, anyone saw.”

INITIAL: Police have responded to reports of residents hearing multiple shots fired in Rockhampton’s Quay Street on Monday morning.

Officers swarmed the CBD area about 5.30am after several people heard what they thought sounded like gun shots.

One witness told police they heard a succession of loud bangs.

More to come.

report shots fired rockhampton cbd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Premium Content Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Education Thousands of Queensland Year 12 students have received notifications telling them that they are ATAR “ineligible”.

        Late night fire destroys workshop shed, car

        Premium Content Late night fire destroys workshop shed, car

        News A workshop shed and a car were destroyed in a fire late last night

        Shark zone: Australia’s most dangerous beaches revealed

        Premium Content Shark zone: Australia’s most dangerous beaches revealed

        News Australia's worst year for fatal shark attacks in almost a century

        240+ PHOTOS: All 2020 graduates, all the galleries

        Premium Content 240+ PHOTOS: All 2020 graduates, all the galleries

        Lifestyle IF you missed seeing all 2020 graduates this year, we have your covered with four...