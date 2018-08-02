Menu
Login
AIR CRASH SEARCH: Emergency services are on their way to a suspected air crash north of Rockhampton.
AIR CRASH SEARCH: Emergency services are on their way to a suspected air crash north of Rockhampton. Win News
Breaking

UPDATE: Search called off after 'no evidence' of plane found

Leighton Smith
by
1st Aug 2018 7:53 PM | Updated: 2nd Aug 2018 6:04 AM

UPDATE 7am: POLICE have called off the search after "no evidence was found" of a plane crash north of Rocky.

Queensland Police Service stated the search was called off around 11pm with reports the alleged sighting could have been a meteor.

Read the latest update here.

UPDATE 9.50pm: THE search for the suspected missing aircraft was continuing last night with emergency services unable to locate anything.

QFES confirmed that a grass fire was found but it didn't have anything to do with a downed plane.

The person who reported the plane said they saw a green light.

On Facebook, there have been a number of reports of meteors being spotted during the night.

Emergency services were unwilling to speculate whether this was what the person saw and will continue with their search efforts.

7.50pm: EMERGENCY services have activated their lights and sirens to race out north of Rockhampton to investigate reports of a "major aircraft incident".

The incident was reported at 7.10pm with multiple emergency services crews converging on Milman North Rd, Milman.

Two separate people have confirmed to police seeing a plane of unknown size go down.

Reports from the scene suggest that a plane may have come down up to 50km north of the initially reported Milman location.

The emergency crews are now redirecting their efforts, heading north on the Bruce Highway and up a dirt road into the Shoalwater Bay area.

 

AIR CRASH SEARCH: Emergency services are on their way to a suspected air crash north of Rockhampton.
AIR CRASH SEARCH: Emergency services are on their way to a suspected air crash north of Rockhampton. Win News

There was a sighting of what appeared to be a grass fire.

More to follow.

 

MAP: The plane reportedly has gone down in Milman, north of Rockhampton but the search has now broadened.
MAP: The plane reportedly has gone down in Milman, north of Rockhampton but the search has now broadened. Google Maps
emergency plane crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    First place is on the cards for Queensland team

    First place is on the cards for Queensland team

    News Toogoolawah bridge player Spencer Hamson is confident of taking out top spot at the national championships.

    New lease on life for library loans

    New lease on life for library loans

    News More visitors flock to the Lockyer libraries.

    New competition wants to rekindle rugby love affair

    New competition wants to rekindle rugby love affair

    News The new competition begins in September.

    Showjumping duo search for world ranking

    Showjumping duo search for world ranking

    Horses Riders take to Gatton arena for World Cup qualifier

    Local Partners