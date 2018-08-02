UPDATE: Search called off after 'no evidence' of plane found

AIR CRASH SEARCH: Emergency services are on their way to a suspected air crash north of Rockhampton.

UPDATE 7am: POLICE have called off the search after "no evidence was found" of a plane crash north of Rocky.

Queensland Police Service stated the search was called off around 11pm with reports the alleged sighting could have been a meteor.

UPDATE 9.50pm: THE search for the suspected missing aircraft was continuing last night with emergency services unable to locate anything.

QFES confirmed that a grass fire was found but it didn't have anything to do with a downed plane.

The person who reported the plane said they saw a green light.

On Facebook, there have been a number of reports of meteors being spotted during the night.

Emergency services were unwilling to speculate whether this was what the person saw and will continue with their search efforts.

7.50pm: EMERGENCY services have activated their lights and sirens to race out north of Rockhampton to investigate reports of a "major aircraft incident".

The incident was reported at 7.10pm with multiple emergency services crews converging on Milman North Rd, Milman.

Two separate people have confirmed to police seeing a plane of unknown size go down.

Reports from the scene suggest that a plane may have come down up to 50km north of the initially reported Milman location.

The emergency crews are now redirecting their efforts, heading north on the Bruce Highway and up a dirt road into the Shoalwater Bay area.

There was a sighting of what appeared to be a grass fire.

More to follow.