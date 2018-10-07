Menu
MISSING: Timothy Cairns was last seen at 6.30am on a property between Cooroy and Gympie.
News

UPDATE: Police scour national park for Gympie region man

by Donna Jones
7th Oct 2018 10:37 AM | Updated: 11:00 AM

UPDATE SUNDAY 10:30AM: POLICE are scouring Noosa National park after the car of missing man Timothy Cairns was found parked and locked at the tourist spot.

The Toyota Rav4 Mr Cairns was believed to be driving was found at the national park just before 9pm last night.

Police said there was no sign of Mr Cairns near the vehicle, which was locked.

They do not yet know how long it has been there, and six officers are now searching the area.

Thirty-seven-year-old Mr Cairns was last seen on 6.30am on the morning of Friday, October 5, at a property between Cooroy and Gympie.

He has not been in touch with family or friends since.

Police hold concerns for Mr Cairns safety, and describe him as caucasian, 173cm tall and with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 6 4.36PM: POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate a man missing from Federal since yesterday morning.

Timothy Cairns was last seen at 6.30am on a property between Cooroy and Gympie and has not contacted family or friends since.

He is described as 37-years-old, slim build, Caucasian, 173cm tall with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be travelling in a white 2012 Toyota Rav4 Queensland registration TC80.

Police hold concerns for his safety and urge him or anyone with further information to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1801855196

