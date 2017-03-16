30°
UPDATE: Missing Mount Hallen woman found safe and well

Ali Kuchel
| 14th Mar 2017 12:07 PM
Missing Mount Hallen woman Valerie Donaldson.
Missing Mount Hallen woman Valerie Donaldson.

UPDATE: The 71-year-old reported missing from near Esk was located safe and well on Tuesday night.

Police would like to thank the media and members of the public for their assistance.

EARLIER: POLICE are searching bushland near Esk for a woman missing from Mount Hallen.

Valerie Donaldson, 71, was last seen walking her dog in local bushland near Argyle Court yesterday.

Mrs Donaldson hasn't been seen since.

A search was conducted in the area when she was initially reported but she was not located.

The search resumed at first light this morning but it is being hampered today by severe weather.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare as she has a medical condition.

Mrs Donaldson is described as Caucasian in appearance, average build, around 164 centimetres tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

She is likely to be wearing shorts.

Topics:  esk bushland missing mount hallen queensland police somerset region valerie donaldson

