Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Breaking

UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after machinery rollover

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
3rd Nov 2020 7:50 AM | Updated: 8:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 8.20AM: A man in his 40s has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with back and neck injuries.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a workplace accident in North Rockhampton.

Just after 7.20am, it was reported machinery, believed to be a roller compactor, had rolled at a worksiteon Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, paramedics are on scene looking at one male patient, however, their injuries are unclear.

It is understood no one is trapped.

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks machinery rollover parkhurst workplace accident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rescue chopper tasked to patient who fell off water tank

        Premium Content Rescue chopper tasked to patient who fell off water tank

        News A RESCUE helicopter is en route to an accident where a man has fallen off water tank

        The scary truth: Who you are really sharing the roads with

        Premium Content The scary truth: Who you are really sharing the roads with

        Opinion HAVE you ever stopped to consider just who you are sharing the road with? It’s...

        Deb Frecklington steps down as opposition leader

        Premium Content Deb Frecklington steps down as opposition leader

        Politics Support is mounting for Deb Frecklington’s most-favoured replacement

        Gatton Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Gatton Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court