A car sustained major damage when it veered off the Bruce Highway and crashed into trees just north of Gympie this morning.
News

UPDATE: Man hospitalised after Bruce Highway smash at Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
by
25th Aug 2018 11:13 AM

UPDATE

A QAS Media spokesman confirmed a man was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries after the crash.

EARLIER

BREAKING 10:45am

A man is being taken to Gympie Hospital with unspecified injuries after his car veered off the Bruce Highway and crashed into a tree just north of the Gympie golf club this morning.

Emergency services responded to initial reports of the crash at 10:33am, and found the damaged vehicle among trees and barbed-wire fencing at the scene.

 

Police, Ambulance and Fire crews all attended the scene.

A The Gympie Times reporter on the scene said the man was being hospitalised for further assessment rather than specific injuries.

The car sustained significant frontal damage in the crash.

More to come.

