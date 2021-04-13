Menu
Police are at the scene. FILE PHOTO
Crime

UPDATE: Man arrested over alleged Depot Hill disturbance

Aden Stokes
13th Apr 2021 5:59 PM | Updated: 6:12 PM
UPDATE, 6.10PM: A man has been arrested after an alleged disturbance at a private address in Rockhampton's Depot Hill on Tuesday.

While police were initially called to reports of a woman who allegedly had fuel thrown on her, police have confirmed that was not what had occurred.

It is not known whether the man was charged over the alleged incident.

INITIAL: Police are responding to reports of a disturbance in Depot Hill, where it is alleged a man has thrown fuel over a woman and smashed a window.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Quay Street about 2.15pm.

Reports suggest the man allegedly threatened to assault the woman at a private address.

Police are speaking to both the woman and man at the scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service was not required to attend as the woman was reportedly uninjured.

depot hill disturbance tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

