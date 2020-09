The man is in a stable condition at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

A MAN who suffered critical head and facial injuries in a go-kart crash a week ago is now in a stable condition.

The 49-year-old was injured at a Bryce St, Yandaran property just before 6pm last Tuesday.

He was originally flown to Bundaberg Hospital, but then transferred to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.