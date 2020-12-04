Menu
Crews headed to a garage fire on Gympie's southern side.
UPDATE: Investigations reveal cause of fire

Hugh Suffell
4th Dec 2020 12:56 PM
A FIRE destroyed a Toogoolawah business overnight that investigations have revealed started from an electrical fault.

Fire crews attended the burning structure, believed to be a butcher's shop at around midnight on Friday.

The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, and crews returned in the morning to dampen down hot spots.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the store had been completely gutted by fire.

Investigators attended the scene today, and revealed the fire was believed to have started in an internal wall, from an electrical fault.

The business was closed at the time, and there were no reports of injuries.

