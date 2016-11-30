UPDATE: Firefighters work to contain Fernvale fire

Firefighters are on scene at a vegetation fire in Fernvale.

UPDATE: As at 11am, a large bushfire is still burning north-east of Fernvale. Currently, multiple fire crews are working to contain the blaze, which broke out yesterday. There is no threat to homes at this time.

Firefighters have commenced backburning operations in the area. Residents may notice an increase in flames and smoke during these operations, but are reminded that the fire is burning within containment lines.

This fire is expected to burn for a number of days and residents are advised to stay up to date with warnings.

Due to today's predicted weather conditions, heavy smoke may affect the England Creek Road area throughout the day. Surrounding areas may also be affected.

Residents are advised that a community information centre has been established at Fernvale Rural Fire Station, Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale. This will remain open to residents throughout the day.

Residents should consider taking precautionary measures including:

-Putting on protective clothing;

-Drinking lots of water;

-Moving car/s to a safe location;

-Closing windows and doors and shutting blinds;

-Bringing pets inside, restraining them (leash, cage or secure room) and providing water;

-Wetting down fine fuels close to buildings;

-Removing garden furniture, doormats and other items;

-Sealing all gaps under doors and screens;

-Filling containers with water - e.g. bath, sinks, buckets, wheelie bins;

-Having ladders ready for roof space access (inside) and against roof (outside);

-Having a generator or petrol powered pump ready; and

-Checking and patrolling outside for embers, extinguishing any spot fires and seeking shelter as the fire front arrives.

THURSDAY - 7.30PM: As at 7.30pm, a large grass fire is burning north-east of Fernvale. Currently, around 40 fire crews are working to contain the blaze, which broke out earlier today.

There is no threat to homes at this time.

QFES is working with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) and local council.

Firefighters will remain on scene overnight, taking advantage of favourable weather to conduct back burning operations.

This fire is expected to burn for a number of days and residents are advised to stay up to date with warnings.

Heavy smoke is affecting Fernvale and the Banks Creek and Long Gully Road area. Weather conditions tomorrow are expected to push the fire in a south-westerly direction, causing increased smoke in the Fernvale township.

Residents are advised to take precautions and call Triple Zero (000) if they believe their property comes under threat.

Regular updated information will be provided on the Rural Fire Service Queensland (RFS) website at https://www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au or listen to local radio

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) is advising:

4PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is advising residents in the vicinity of Banks Creek Road and Knox Road, 3-4 kms north east of Fernvale to start enacting their bushfire plans and prepare for a bushfire in their area.

Earlier today a large bushfire was located at Fernvale.

The large fast moving fire is travelling in a north easterly direction and is expected to impact the areas of Banks Creek Road and Knox Road in the next two to six hours.

This fire is moving quickly and firefighters are experiencing difficulty in controlling it. Spot fires may occur ahead of the fire front and embers are also being thrown from the fire.

Residents are strongly advised to be prepared to relocate to a safer area if required. Leaving is the safest option for survival in a bushfire.

Well prepared and defended homes can offer safety during the fire and may be defendable.

Currently, 15 fire crews are working to contain the blaze but firefighters will not be able to protect every affected property and residents should not expect a firefighter at their door.

Residents are advised to call Triple Zero (000) if their property comes under threat.

EARLIER: Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Banks Creek Road and Knox Lane, Fernvale.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze and water bombing is currently taking place.

Currently, there is no threat to property at this time.

A large smoke haze is affecting the surrounding area and residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat please contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.