Minor delays are expected on the Warrego Hwy at Haigslea following an earlier crash. Pic: file photo
UPDATE: Driver unharmed after colliding with guard rail

kaitlyn smith
23rd Dec 2020 2:42 PM
UPDATE, 2.30pm: A driver has escaped unharmed after colliding with a guard rail on the Warrego Hwy at Haigslea.

The single-vehicle incident reportedly caused minor delays travelling eastbound.

Emergency crews have since cleared the scene, with congestion also now beginning to clear.

Paramedics assessed the patient on scene.

No further treatment was required.

INITIAL, 1.40pm: Traffic is reportedly banking up on the Warrego Hwy at Haigslea this afternoon following a single-vehicle crash.

Early reports suggested the incident occurred on an eastbound lane about 1.15pm.

It is understood the right lane of traffic is experiencing some delays.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are at the scene.

It is unclear whether anyone has been injured.

Motorists are urged to travel with caution or avoid the area if possible.

More to come.

haigslea road traffic crash warrego hwy
Ipswich Queensland Times

