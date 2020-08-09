Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A one-year-old has reportedly ingested fuel at a family home in North Rockhampton.
A one-year-old has reportedly ingested fuel at a family home in North Rockhampton.
Breaking

UPDATE: Baby unharmed after ingesting poisonous liquid

kaitlyn smith
9th Aug 2020 1:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 2.40pm: The one-year-old infant who reportedly consumed a small amount of fuel at his family home has not sustained any serious injuries.

Paramedics were first called to the Boronia Close address around 1.30pm.

The little boy was assessed on scene, with no further treatment required.

INITIAL, 1.30pm: Emergency services are responding to a one-year-old child who has reportedly ingested a small amount of fuel.

It is understood the male infant swallowed the chemical around 1.20pm at a Norman Gardens home.

Early reports suggest the child came across the poisonous liquid inside a dog tin at the family home.

He then reportedly suffered a choking incident in the minutes after.

QAS are currently en route.

More to come.

choking incident qas. ambulance qps
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why these students will have the best lunch breaks in town

        Premium Content Why these students will have the best lunch breaks in town

        Education After 18 months of grant applications, students will be able to complete in their most anticipated lunch time games yet.

        Elderly couple’s home gutted in blaze

        Premium Content Elderly couple’s home gutted in blaze

        News A fire tore through a Lockyer Valley house, collapsing the roof and leaving

        How 74yo sporting equipment made its way back to club

        Premium Content How 74yo sporting equipment made its way back to club

        Sport Bowled over by history: Club founder’s legacy to live on in new display.

        Lockyer family receive COVID-19 test results

        Premium Content Lockyer family receive COVID-19 test results

        Health A family-of-six have been isolating at their property since Monday, after a man...