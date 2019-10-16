Menu
Lightning storms NSW
Up to 20mm: Follow-up rain on the way for region

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
16th Oct 2019 2:00 PM

FOLLOW-UP rain is on the way for desperate farmers, with high temperatures brewing severe storms in some areas.

Afternoon showers and storms are expected tomorrow.

Rainfall totals will be patchy at best, but some areas can expect up to 20mm.

 

The rainfall will be a welcome relief from the hot temperatures expected today and tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts the temperature to reach 34C today and 37C tomorrow.

Meteorologist Jess Gardner said northerly winds moving ahead of a surface trough were driving the temperatures.

"Those northerly winds really just bring a lot of heat with them, very warm air mass," Ms Gardner said.

This surface trough will bring showers and storms to the region tomorrow afternoon and into the evening.

 

 

Ms Gardner said the region could also experience some more violent weather as well.

"There is a chance of severe storms tomorrow as well, the main hazard being damaging wind gusts," she said.

"(Falls) will be a bit hit and miss with these showers and storms, with rainfall total fairly variable just due to the nature of how showers and storms are."

Most areas can expect 0-4mm, but those lucky enough to be directly under a cell could see more.

"If you're directly under a storm there's a possibility you could see maybe 15-20mm," Ms Gardner said.

It won't last long however, with the system quickly moving offshore for a clear and sunny Friday.

Temperatures will be stable over the weekend, reaching tops of 34C before falling to 29C for the start of next week.

